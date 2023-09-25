East Sussex business recognised as one of the UK's most impressive firms
and live on Freeview channel 276
Maybugs was profiled by the campaign on September 24 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.
“It’s fantastic to celebrate Maybugs as part of this year’s campaign” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.
“The impressive small businesses featured in this year’s SmallBiz100 sum up the phenomenal contribution that small firms make to our economy and local communities.”
Maybugs were recently thrilled to have won the 'High Street Hero' award at The Small Awards 2023, which recognised ‘supporting community and other local independent businesses’ and currently employ 15 staff from many different walks of life and who all live locally, and utilise their individual skills.
Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and to support businesses in their communities.
The campaign was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.
On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent boutiques and eateries to small service and b2b based businesses like wholesalers and digital marketers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.
Over the time the campaign has run in the UK it has engaged millions of people each year and seen over billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, with an impact that lasts all year. Last year the campaign trended at number one in the UK on social media platform X (formally Twitter), with the Prime Minister and the Mayor of London among those publicly supporting the campaign. Over 90 per cent of local councils also supported the campaign.