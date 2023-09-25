East Sussex business recognised as one of the UK's most impressive firms

Maybugs, who have retail stores in Bexhill, Eastbourne and Hailsham, has been selected as one of the nation’s 100 most impressive small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it kicks off its second decade in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maybugs was profiled by the campaign on September 24 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“It’s fantastic to celebrate Maybugs as part of this year’s campaign” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The impressive small businesses featured in this year’s SmallBiz100 sum up the phenomenal contribution that small firms make to our economy and local communities.”

Maybugs, who have retail stores in Bexhill, Eastbourne and Hailsham, has been selected as one of the nation’s 100 most impressive small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it kicks off its second decade in the UK. Picture: Maybugs

Maybugs were recently thrilled to have won the 'High Street Hero' award at The Small Awards 2023, which recognised ‘supporting community and other local independent businesses’ and currently employ 15 staff from many different walks of life and who all live locally, and utilise their individual skills.

Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and to support businesses in their communities.

The campaign was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent boutiques and eateries to small service and b2b based businesses like wholesalers and digital marketers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Over the time the campaign has run in the UK it has engaged millions of people each year and seen over billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday.