Crowhurst Park Lodges, in Battle, was crowned Best Relax and Explore destination in the South of England at Hoseasons’ 17th annual awards.

The company said the event is a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys throughout the 2023 season.

Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at Celtic Manor Resort, in Newport, Colin Simmons, managing director of Crowhurst Park Lodges, said: “We are very proud of this award, not just because it’s nice to be voted the best at what we do, but also because it’s a reflection of the hard work the team puts into looking after our guests.

Members of the Crowhurst Park Lodges team receive their award from Luke Hansford, senior vice-president - supply at Hoseasons

“They do a fantastic job when it comes to providing excellent holiday experiences and that’s why we have so many happy customers.”

Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Luke Hansford, senior vice-president - supply at Hoseasons, said: “The team at Crowhurst Park Lodges consistently goes the extra mile to delight our customers.

“Their hard work and dedication has translated into some brilliant review scores this year, something we know the vast majority of holidaymakers look for when considering where to book.