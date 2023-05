An East Sussex pub is on the lookout for a new landlord.

The Dinkum, in Polegate is available for lease.

The Dinkum is a friendly pub, which has recently undergone external redecoration, situated in the town of Polegate, just outside Eastbourne. The pub is a two bar community-led business.

Its name derives from the New Zealand and Australian troops who walked the mile from their hospital for rehabilitation in the war.

The Dinkum in Polegate

