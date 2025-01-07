East Sussex pub offers pint for 99p and other reduced prices as part of January sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Crowborough Cross in East Sussex has announced that pub-goers can enjoy a pint of Worthington’s beer for 99p in its January Sale.

Pub manager Craig Bland said he has reduced prices on a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub in Beacon Road until Thursday, January 16.

The drinks featured will include real ale (Worthington’s, Greene King IPA and Doom Bar), Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Merlot), low and alcohol-free drinks (Guinness 0.0%, 0% cocktails, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0%, Corona Cero, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois Alcohol Free, Heineken 0.0, Erdinger, Thatchers zero, Koppaberg Alcohol Free, Adnams Ghost Ship, Beck’s Blue) and a selection of soft drinks.

Craig said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”

The pub will also offer Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate, including free refills.

The sale price includes a pint of Greene King IPA for £1.29, Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass) for £2.49, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer) for £1.49, a bottle of Stella Artois Alcohol Free for £1.49, Pepsi Max (398ml glass) for £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

There are three burger meal deals that include chips and a drink: 3oz American burger, 3oz classic beef burger or crunchy chicken strip burger. The price is £6.52 with an alcoholic drink and £4.99 with a non-alcoholic drink.

There are also three breakfast offers priced at £2.99; a choice of any muffins, a choice of sausage or bacon butty or any breakfast wrap. There are vegetarian options for each of the breakfast offers too and all breakfast offers include free refills of coffee, tea or hot chocolate. There is also a choice of any soft drink (from a range of 30).