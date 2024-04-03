The Eight Bells in Jevington was nominated for the Best Sussex pub award in the BRAVOs, which is run by Restaurants Brighton, and competed against other establishments across the county. Picture: Restaurants Brighton

The team at Restaurants Brighton praised the Jevington pub for its ‘beautiful landscaped gardens’ set in a ‘picturesque’ village.

The website stated: “Serving the local community for hundreds of years, The Eight Bells has taken the top spot in this year’s BRAVO Best Sussex Pub category.

"With its historic home in the heart of the picturesque South Downs village of Jevington, The Eight Bells is a small, independent free house with beautiful landscaped gardens boasting the best view for miles around.

"Still a firm favourite with the locals, the pub also attracts a year-round flow of eager pilgrims; walkers, cyclists, daytrippers and tourists, eager to share in the best local beers, tasty bar snacks, à la carte menu and Friday Night Takeaway. A wonderfully worthy winner.”

The pub beat out other Sussex favourites for the top prize including the The Cat Inn in West Hoathly and the Jolly Sportsman in East Chiltington, which finished second and third respectively.

Following the award, a spokesperson for the Eight Bells thanked its teams and the people that voted to help them win the award.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “Thank you to our amazing team, all of you who voted for us and our wonderful customers.

“We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Running since 2017, the BRAVOs stand for Brighton Restaurant Awards Vote Online. The awards are voted for by the general public. In 2023, 56,983 votes were recorded, making it the biggest awards with 600 Brighton, Hove and Sussex venues featured.

Nick Harvey, founder of the BRAVOS said: "In our seventh BRAVO year, the 2024 BRAVOS are more important than ever for the Sussex hospitality industry. Many businesses will be pushing through the quieter part of the year in anticipation of better times ahead for hospitality and a more prosperous economy.