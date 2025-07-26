East Wittering hair salon recognised at prestigious industry awards

Claire, who launched C.E Hair just two years ago, has built her reputation on 1-1 personalised appointments, specialising in low-maintenance hair colour and lived-in blondes. The award recognition celebrates her dedication to high standards, education, and creating a boutique salon experience that’s both welcoming and results-driven.

“To be recognised amongst the best in the industry feels amazing,” says Claire. “As a solo stylist running a boutique salon in a growing village like East Wittering, I’ve worked hard to create something that feels personal, calm, and high quality. This nomination reflects everything C.E Hair stands for — great colour, genuine care, and staying current through continued learning.”

With over 25 years of experience — starting her career in salons in Chichester before running her own mobile and home-based businesses — Claire opened her East Wittering salon to provide a more focused and elevated experience for clients who want great hair with less maintenance and less stress.

Claire continues to invest in her education and industry training, recently completing specialist courses in grey blending and advanced colouring techniques — all with the goal of helping clients find real-life, long-lasting hair solutions that suit busy lifestyles.

As East Wittering continues to grow, Claire hopes this recognition also shines a spotlight on the strength of local independent businesses.

“It’s so exciting to be part of a community that’s evolving. There’s so much talent and creativity here — and I’m proud to contribute to that as a local business owner.”

The Salon Awards ceremony takes place later this year, celebrating salons and stylists from across the UK.

📍 C.E Hair

Wittering Walk Shopping Arcade, East Wittering, West Sussex

💻 www.cehair.uk

📸 Instagram: @cehair.uk

