A former chalk pit in Eastbourne could be used for 22 new homes if plans are approved.

The proposed site is Ocklynge Chalk Pits off Willingdon Road and it is hoped 18 houses and four apartments would be built if the planning application to Eastbourne Borough Council is approved. The pit sits within a residential area and access would remain the same - via the private road Coppice Court, linking the site to Willingdon Road. It was originally excavated for chalk and has been occasionally used by the former owner, East Sussex College. It was sold to Maxika Homes earlier this year, plans say.

The existing Lime Kiln Cottages, a single storey building, and containers, would be demolished to make way for the development. The buildings have been abandoned for several years and are ‘at the end of their design life’ according to the planning documents.

In February an outline application submitted by the previous owner for 18 residential units was approved with all matters reserved but it was limited as it was not supported by detailed reports, plans say. Now a full planning application has been submitted again because the proposal is for 22 units instead of 18.

Abandoned quarry in Eastbourne could welcome 22 new homes (photo from EBC)

If approved, four flats with balconies would be built at the entrance of the pit, and 18 family homes would be built within the pit. There is a thick screen of perimeter planting so some low-level trees would be removed to allow for light to get to the bottom of the quarry to reach the houses. It would also provide the remaining trees with more space to grow. Plans say: “By thinning out the less valuable plants, the more prized trees have room to thrive and continue to maintain the defining environmental characteristics of the site.

“The proposed dwellings would generally provide an exceptional standard of accommodation, being specious, well arranged on plan and with a good outlook for future occupants. It would be a sustainable place to live and prove a positive addition to the beautiful natural and built surroundings by preserving and enhancing the character of the site.”

