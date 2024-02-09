Eastbourne and Bexhill bakery named the eighth best artisan bakery in Britain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 Bakers’ Dozen is a list of the top 13 artisan bakeries in Britain. More than 100 specialists, including artisan bakers, consultants, suppliers and lecturers, were asked to vote for their favourite artisan bakeries.

An artisan bakery is where baked goods are made by skilled bakers by hand, utilising longer and more traditional processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each voter was hand-selected by British Baker with the voters broken down by region to ensure bakeries across Britain had an equal opportunity to shine.

Poppyseed Bakery in Gildredge Road has come eighth in a list of the best artisan bakeries in Britain. (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Amy North, editor of British Baker said: “Each of the 13 bakeries has been recognised by industry experts and their peers as a beacon of dedication, passion and skill, as demonstrated through lovingly handcrafted products and the people who make them.

"It’s great to see such a diverse range of bakeries, which span the width and breadth of Britain from Berwick in Scotland down to Eastbourne in the South of England, on the list meaning communities across the nation have access to wonderful baked goods.”

The business was established by Lee and Kirsty Smith in 2003 as Bexhill Farm Kitchen, changing its name to Poppyseed Bakery in 2016. It serves a selection of traditional loaves alongside sourdough and sweet and savoury pastries. Lee got down to the last three to be a judge on The Great British Bake Off, a role that went to Paul Hollywood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppyseed has three branches in Eastbourne – Gildredge Road, Hawthorn Road, Beatty Road. It also has a branch in Bexhill, located in Western Road as well as Lewes Road at Cross in Hand in Heathfield. It has taken home the title of Britain’s Best Loaf on four separate occasions, as well as Speciality Bread of the Year in 2020.