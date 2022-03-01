Eastbourne Bandstand will provide seats for Airbourne, council hopes

Eastbourne Borough Council is spending £750,000 on essential repairs to the bandstand this year.

It was previously understood this meant the site would be shut for 2022 but the council has confirmed it is hoping for seating to be available at the attraction for Airbourne – the international airshow on August 18–21.

A council spokesperson said, “We are spending £750,000 on essential repairs to the bandstand over the coming months to ensure the iconic venue can re-open in 2023.

Airbourne 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190819-195007008

“We also know that it is very popular for people to view Airbourne from the middle and upper promenade areas adjacent to the bandstand.

“The programme of works is currently being developed and our aim is to plan the work around Airbourne, so the airshow can be enjoyed from these areas again this year.

“Further details will be available in due course.”