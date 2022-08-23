Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne bank closes for more than eight weeks

A bank in Eastbourne is closed until October.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:14 pm

HSBC, in Terminus Road, closed on Thursday August 18 and won’t reopen until 9.30am on Monday October 17.

A sign in the window says: “We’re closing for a little while to spruce the place up.”

The nearest HSBC with counter service is Seaford.

Alternative services are listed:

Mobile banking app

hsbc.co.uk

Call – Personal customers 03457404404 / Business customers 03457606060

Some services available from the Post Office within WH Smith, in Terminus Road.

