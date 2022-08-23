Eastbourne bank closes for more than eight weeks
A bank in Eastbourne is closed until October.
HSBC, in Terminus Road, closed on Thursday August 18 and won’t reopen until 9.30am on Monday October 17.
A sign in the window says: “We’re closing for a little while to spruce the place up.”
The nearest HSBC with counter service is Seaford.
Alternative services are listed:
Mobile banking app
hsbc.co.uk
Call – Personal customers 03457404404 / Business customers 03457606060
Some services available from the Post Office within WH Smith, in Terminus Road.