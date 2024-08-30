Eastbourne bank in town centre closes for two weeks while refurbishment takes place
HSBC in Terminus Road has closed temporarily while the refurbishment gets under way.
The branch closed on August 28 and is expected to reopen on Thursday, September 12 at 9.30am.
Paul Amos, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Eastbourne branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.
“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day-to-day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.”
