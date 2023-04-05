Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Eastbourne-based FreshWipes win Gold in the Beauty Bible Awards 2023

FreshWipes, the Eastbourne-based manufacturer of biodegradable adult body wipes, is proud to announce that its Coconut Body Wipes have won a Gold Award in The Beauty Bible Awards 2023.

By Liz BarnesContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST
Liz Barnes - Founder FreshWipes LtdLiz Barnes - Founder FreshWipes Ltd
Liz Barnes - Founder FreshWipes Ltd

The Beauty Bible Awards are judged by real consumers who test and rate beauty and skincare products based on their effectiveness, usability, and appeal.

The consumers praised FreshWipes' Coconut Body Wipes for their strength, size (30x20cm!) exotic coconut scent, antibacterial properties (containing Chlorhexidine), and effectiveness in getting rid of body odour. The wipes are specifically designed for adults who struggle to shower due to health, social, or time-saving reasons. FreshWipes' consumers include the elderly, disabled, HGV drivers, sports lovers, camping/festival-goers and people recovering from surgery who can’t shower.Liz Barnes, Founder of FreshWipes, said: "With all the negative publicity surrounding wipes at the moment, we are proud to be a manufacturer that has used biodegradable fibres in our wipes right from the start. We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious Gold award for our hero product from the Beauty Bible and want to thank all of the consumers who love our products and have recommended us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FreshWipes range of products are designed for anyone that is struggling to shower or bath and the company has built an impressive following. With multiple shows on QVC, they have demonstrated the product's size, strength and moisture content live on TV, but to experience the amazing scent, you'll have to try them for yourself...The award-winning Coconut Body Wipes are now available to purchase online freshwipes.co.uk as well as Amazon, QVC, superdrug.com and mountainwarehouse.co.uk

HGV