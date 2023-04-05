Eastbourne-based FreshWipes win Gold in the Beauty Bible Awards 2023

The consumers praised FreshWipes' Coconut Body Wipes for their strength, size (30x20cm!) exotic coconut scent, antibacterial properties (containing Chlorhexidine), and effectiveness in getting rid of body odour. The wipes are specifically designed for adults who struggle to shower due to health, social, or time-saving reasons. FreshWipes' consumers include the elderly, disabled, HGV drivers, sports lovers, camping/festival-goers and people recovering from surgery who can’t shower.Liz Barnes, Founder of FreshWipes, said: "With all the negative publicity surrounding wipes at the moment, we are proud to be a manufacturer that has used biodegradable fibres in our wipes right from the start. We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious Gold award for our hero product from the Beauty Bible and want to thank all of the consumers who love our products and have recommended us.”