Eastbourne beach huts selling £1 ice creams and tacos to feature on television show

‘Britain’s Best Beach Huts’ is a Channel 4 series which sees Jay Blades, known from The Repair Shop, travel around Britain’s seaside resorts.

Jay will check out beach huts all over the place, meeting the owners and discovering the social history behind these quirky structures.

On Saturday (September 3) Jay and a film crew were down in Eastbourne to meet Jonathan Parr and find out more about his beach huts.

Britain's Best Beach Huts: Jay Blades and Jonathan Parr (photo from Jonathan Parr)

Jonathan has repurposed the two huts - known as ‘The Tooth’ (formerly known as ‘What unearthed?’) and ‘Spyglass’.

The Tooth sells £1 ice creams with a range of sauces and sprinkles to choose from.

Spyglass sells fish tacos, halloumi tacos, and fish and chips.

He said: “It’s exciting bringing some publicity to Eastbourne Seafront. The film crew also did some filming at Southern Head Fishing Co and Jay even collected my fish!

"The film crew and Jay were wonderful. They wanted to know how and why I renovated the huts.

"National exposure for our town is awesome. I’ve had lots of positive feedback from residents because they look so much better than they did.”

Jonathan uses local suppliers including the Southern Head Fishing Co and Long Man Brewery to make the tacos and hopes to offer a meal deal next year by combining the tacos and ice cream in one offer.

He said: “I wanted to offer a cost of living crisis busting price for a traditional ice cream that everyone can afford.

"My business is called Memories-by-Sea, as I believe the seafront is a place for everyone – truly accessible and affordable for all to enjoy.

“The seafront is Eastbourne’s biggest asset.”

Jonathan also hopes to get planning permission on ‘The Tooth’ next year to make it look like a giant ice cream!

He said: “It rejuvenates that area which will hopefully bring more people to that end of the seafront.”

Britain’s Best Beach Huts is out early next year.