Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024
A bowling alley in Eastbourne is set to undergo a major renovation which will include an upgraded bar as well as two new karaoke rooms.

As part of the revamp, Tenpin Eastbourne in Broadwater Way, will introduce two brand new karaoke booths. The laser tag arena will also be revamped with effects, lighting and smoke.

Four extra bowling lanes will also be created as part of the renovations taking the total at the bowling alley to 24.

The refurbishment is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Eastbourne bowling alley to undergo major renovation Picture: Google MapsEastbourne bowling alley to undergo major renovation Picture: Google Maps
Eastbourne bowling alley to undergo major renovation Picture: Google Maps

The transformation adds to Tenpin’s line-up of activities which includes pool tables and arcade games.

The venue’s bar and reception area will also receive an upgrade, ready for guests to enjoy a selection of food and drinks, including a wide range of cocktails and mocktails.

Tenpin will be showing all live games on Sky Sports and TNT Sports, giving guests the chance to watch their favourite team on the big screen.

Michelle Patterson, Regional Manager at Tenpin, said: “Tenpin is famed for delivering the ultimate entertainment experiences in the UK, and we are continuously looking to improve this as we level up our Eastbourne venue. With our new karaoke booths, additional bowling lanes and an enhanced laser tag experience, we’re confident our Eastbourne venue will offer something truly special for every visitor. We cannot wait to welcome everyone to experience the exciting new features Tenpin has to offer.

"For more information about the alley or to make a booking, please visit https://www.tenpin.co.uk/our-locations/eastbourne/.

