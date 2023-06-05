Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne broadband firm Lightning Fibre delivers full fibre to South Hailsham

Lightning Fibre, who have already rolled out Hyper Fast full fibre broadband across North Hailsham, have now also launched their service in South Hailsham.
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden said: “Reliable internet access is an absolute necessity for households,schools and businesses in Wealden. Poor broadband is one of the top frustrations for local residents and I am constantly campaigning for improvements to the provision and reliability of internet across Wealden. I was pleased to learn all about this exciting new phase of the full fibre roll out for South Hailsham, and I’m pleased that local companies like Lightning Fibre are helping to build the new infrastructure needed, accelerating growth and jobs, and improving the quality of life for thousands of people in Hailsham and across Wealden and East Sussex.”

PaulThornton, Network Director, Lightning Fibre, talked through the network rollout with Nusrat, and added: “We’re delighted to connect South Hailsham,delivering Full Fibre to over 5,000 more homes and businesses. Our brand new, full fibre network is much faster and more reliable than the out-dated copper networks of the past; it’s also a greener and, in many cases, cheaper network.”

‍Research shows that, as well as being ‘greener’, once an area has a symmetric full fibre network, property prices and local economies are positively impacted. Lightning Fibre is building high quality networks across Sussex, creating hundreds quality local jobs and delivering a high-quality service at an affordable and competitive price. Earlier this year, the firm also launched a social tariff, offering low cost Full Fibre broadband for households on means tested benefits.

Nusrat Ghani MP and Lightning FIibre’s Network Director, Paul ThorntonNusrat Ghani MP and Lightning FIibre’s Network Director, Paul Thornton
