Eastbourne broadband firm Lightning Fibre delivers full fibre to South Hailsham

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden said: “Reliable internet access is an absolute necessity for households,schools and businesses in Wealden. Poor broadband is one of the top frustrations for local residents and I am constantly campaigning for improvements to the provision and reliability of internet across Wealden. I was pleased to learn all about this exciting new phase of the full fibre roll out for South Hailsham, and I’m pleased that local companies like Lightning Fibre are helping to build the new infrastructure needed, accelerating growth and jobs, and improving the quality of life for thousands of people in Hailsham and across Wealden and East Sussex.”