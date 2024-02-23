BREAKING

Eastbourne business announces its closure

A business in Eastbourne has announced that it will be closing down.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fahrenheit Tanning, a tanning salon in Hampden Park has announced that it will shut down due to the business ‘not being viable anymore’.

In a statement, owner Mark Walpole said: “I am sad to announce that I will be closing the sunbed shop in a few weeks.

“It is no longer viable.

Fahrenheit Tanning, a tanning salon in Hampden Park has announced that it will shut down due to the business ‘not being viable anymore’. Picture: Google MapsFahrenheit Tanning, a tanning salon in Hampden Park has announced that it will shut down due to the business ‘not being viable anymore’. Picture: Google Maps
Fahrenheit Tanning, a tanning salon in Hampden Park has announced that it will shut down due to the business ‘not being viable anymore’. Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have met some lovely people along the way, thank you for your custom.

“I will miss you all.”

The tanning salon had been open in Eastbourne since 2018 and offered a wide variety of tanning treatments.

Following the news, many regulars to the shop had expressed their sadness at the closure of the store.

On Facebook, Billy Jo Negus said: “Wishing you lots of luck in your new venture!”

Michelle Flaherty added: “Oh that’s so sad when I have ever gone its always been a pleasure and such a laugh.”

Related topics:Hampden ParkFacebook