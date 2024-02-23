Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fahrenheit Tanning, a tanning salon in Hampden Park has announced that it will shut down due to the business ‘not being viable anymore’.

In a statement, owner Mark Walpole said: “I am sad to announce that I will be closing the sunbed shop in a few weeks.

“It is no longer viable.

Fahrenheit Tanning, a tanning salon in Hampden Park has announced that it will shut down due to the business ‘not being viable anymore’. Picture: Google Maps

“I have met some lovely people along the way, thank you for your custom.

“I will miss you all.”

The tanning salon had been open in Eastbourne since 2018 and offered a wide variety of tanning treatments.

Following the news, many regulars to the shop had expressed their sadness at the closure of the store.

On Facebook, Billy Jo Negus said: “Wishing you lots of luck in your new venture!”