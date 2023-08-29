Eastbourne business named as one of the 100 most influential businesses in the UK

A business in Eastbourne has been named as one of the 100 most influential businesses in the UK.

Maybugs, an East Sussex retailer which has shops in Bexhill, Hailsham and Eastbourne, has celebrated after being named as an influential business by the SmallBiz100.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Maybugs said: “We are over the moon to share with you we have been selected as one of the 100 most inspirational businesses around the UK.

"As one of the Small Business Saturday at SmallBiz100 2023 we can’t wait to celebrate and connect with the other 99 amazing businesses.

"Well done to our amazing team, and the continued support of all our fabulous customers.”