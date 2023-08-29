Eastbourne business named as one of the 100 most influential businesses in the UK
Maybugs, an East Sussex retailer which has shops in Bexhill, Hailsham and Eastbourne, has celebrated after being named as an influential business by the SmallBiz100.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Maybugs said: “We are over the moon to share with you we have been selected as one of the 100 most inspirational businesses around the UK.
"As one of the Small Business Saturday at SmallBiz100 2023 we can’t wait to celebrate and connect with the other 99 amazing businesses.
"Well done to our amazing team, and the continued support of all our fabulous customers.”
The news comes after Maybugs, won the award for Best Retailer Initiative at The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2023 at the Lancaster hotel in London on Thursday, May 11 as well as being crowned High Street Hero Award Winners 2023 at a ceremony that took place on May 18.