A business owner in Eastbourne is worried over plans to increase the time for a first vehicle MOT from three to four years.

Stephen Visick, owner of Visick Cars in Lottbridge Drove, said his primary concern is safety as he regularly has three-year-old cars in for their first test that are in an unsafe condition. He also said that in 2021, 14 per cent of first time MOTs failed their test - mainly for safety reasons.

There’s also the concern over a reduction in business. He said: “Running an MOT test station profitably is already very challenging. The current maximum fee of £54.85 has been in place for 13 years but costs have increased massively. A mileage-based MOT would be an ideal solution, but currently the technology required to do that is not sufficiently widespread.”

MP Caroline Ansell went to Visick Cars to speak to Mr Visick and MOT manager Tony Strugnell about a government consultation to extend the time before a first MOT and a change in the way emissions for cars are measured.

Eastbourne business raises concerns over potential major MOT rule changes - Steve Visick and Caroline Ansell

Afterwards she said: “The government takes the view that cars are safer and more reliable and lowering the costs for motorists is important in these challenging times. However, the MOT industry has valid points that ministers, MPs and the public need to know about.

“Stephen is also rightly concerned about the viability of running an MOT test centre if changes are made. However, his concerns around safety are the most important. He is clear from his own experience that extending the time before the first MOT test will increase the number of unsafe vehicles on our roads.

“There is also the issue that this could actually be a false economy as the claimed cost saving will be eaten up by higher repair bills and increased insurance premiums. He believes the current system of a first MOT at three years and then annually afterwards works well.

“I told Stephen I am committed to raising this further in parliament and with the minister including the need for a potential debate.”

