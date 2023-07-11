NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne car park to go to auction

A car park in Eastbourne will go to auction, according to a Zoopla listing.
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST

The listing says the plot of land, where the car park is, in Beatty Road by Hardy Drive will be included in an online auction on July 26.

The owner is looking for £30,000 for the freehold car park, the listing adds.

The current rental income is £10,800 per annum, according to the listing.

The Zoopla listing says: “[This is] a freehold parcel of land located adjacent to a busy parade of shops in a residential area close to Sovereign Harbour and the seafront.“Seven commercial units in the parade are able to use the parking on an informal basis at £1,200 per annum each, and two of the commercial units have a licence agreement in place for parking at a yearly rental of £1,200 per annum each.”

In August 2021 charges were introduced to the car park and it sparked outrage among residents and business owners. The battle continued in the following weeks and the site was made for permit holders before charges were eventually scrapped following a petition.

