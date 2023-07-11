Eastbourne car park to go to auction

The listing says the plot of land, where the car park is, in Beatty Road by Hardy Drive will be included in an online auction on July 26.

The Zoopla listing says: “[This is] a freehold parcel of land located adjacent to a busy parade of shops in a residential area close to Sovereign Harbour and the seafront.“Seven commercial units in the parade are able to use the parking on an informal basis at £1,200 per annum each, and two of the commercial units have a licence agreement in place for parking at a yearly rental of £1,200 per annum each.”