Eastbourne car retailer shares three reasons drivers should consider going electric this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Eastbourne car retailer has outlined three reasons why local drivers should explore the used EV market in 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the cost of living and petrol and diesel prices rising year on year, many people are looking to electric cars to save money on their motoring – with the average driver saving £600 a year compared with driving a petrol equivalent.

With many drivers feeling the squeeze at the pumps, the second-hand electric vehicle (EV) market continues to grow in popularity and size, with 53,423 pre-owned EVs sold during July to September 2024 – a 57% increase from 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car retailer in Eastbourne can vouch for the popularity of EVs and offers three reasons why drivers should explore the used EV market in 2025 – to not only drive in a more sustainable way, but to make long-term financial savings, too.

Drivers can save hundreds each year by switching to electric.

Mike Goodwin, from Caffyns Eastbourne on Lottbridge Drive, said: “The continued surge in the cost of living has forced many households to re-evaluate their finances and look at ways to save money, both in the short and long term.

“As petrol and diesel prices rise, and more used electric cars enter the market, now is the perfect time to make the switch to electrification and benefit from the savings in fuel and insurance that owning an EV brings. Here are three ways an EV will save you money and get your 2025 off to an electrifying start.”

They’re cheaper to run

“On average, EV drivers pay £567 to charge their cars annually, based on driving 6,300 miles a year. By contrast, petrol and diesel drivers pay £1,146 to cover the same mileage – a significant £579 increase in cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a typical electric car with a 100-mile range, the average cost to charge from an electric charging point is around £9, compared with £18.20 in petrol to cover the same distance. Many charging points at supermarkets or car parks are also free to use for the duration of your stay.

They can be cheaper to maintain

“All electric cars use some form of regenerative braking, meaning the electric motor helps slow the car down, while also putting electricity back into the battery. Braking, therefore, is more efficient because less pressure is applied to the brakes, allowing brake pads and discs to last longer.

“As electric cars typically have fewer moving parts than their petrol and diesel counterparts, they are also cheaper to maintain and potentially less likely to break down as they age – making them an excellent long-term investment.

There are more used electric cars than you think

“Electric cars still feel new and novel to some, so it can be surprising to learn that there are lots of used electric vehicles on the market, which is a great option if you’re keen to make the switch but don’t want to go for a brand-new car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re considering purchasing a used electric or hybrid car, check out our Volvo Selekt approved used cars, which have passed 150 checks to meet Volvo’s highest safety standards.

“To find out more, book a test drive of our Volvo Selekt range and discover more about EVs from our team of experts who can help make the switch to electric an easy one.”

For further information about electrification and Volvo Selekt approved used cars, visit volvocarseastbourne.co.uk or call Caffyns Eastbourne on 01323 418300.