Eastbourne car retailer’s latest addition named The Sun’s Car of the Year

An Eastbourne car retailer has announced that its latest model to go on sale has been crowned The Sun’s Car of the Year and Small SUV/Crossover of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards.
By Sam Pole
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
Caffyns Eastbourne on Lottbridge Drove was delighted that the all-new Volvo EX30 has been honoured with its first major awards, even before the earliest cars have reached UK roads.

The EX30, was applauded as being the benchmark model in its class, with a choice of pure electric powertrains, a sustainably focused design, cutting-edge technology and Volvo’s quality and safety, all at an accessible price.

Rob Gill, The Sun Motors Editor, said: “The EX30 is everything you expect a modern Volvo to be – safe, Scandi cool and sustainable – at a price you’d never expect. The EX30 is going to be a huge hit. We’re utterly convinced of it. It is the stand-out winner as The Sun Car of the Year.”

