Eastbourne car retailer’s latest addition named The Sun’s Car of the Year

An Eastbourne car retailer has announced that its latest model to go on sale has been crowned The Sun’s Car of the Year and Small SUV/Crossover of the Year in the News UK Motor Awards.

Caffyns Eastbourne on Lottbridge Drove was delighted that the all-new Volvo EX30 has been honoured with its first major awards, even before the earliest cars have reached UK roads.

The EX30, was applauded as being the benchmark model in its class, with a choice of pure electric powertrains, a sustainably focused design, cutting-edge technology and Volvo’s quality and safety, all at an accessible price.

