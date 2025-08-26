Eastbourne care home is shortlisted in local business awards

Barchester’s Mortain Place care home in Eastbourne has been selected as one of five finalists in the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, Large Business Awards 2025.

The Eastbourne Business awards will be held at the beautiful Victorian Winter Gardens on the 10th October 2025. Mortain Place has an enviable reputation for care, community involvement and maintaining high standards in a highly regulated and competitive marketplace. The Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate extraordinary achievements within their sector. Many care workers consider their duties in their day-to-day roles to be ‘normal’ when they are actually innovative, go above and beyond and deliver incredible positive outcomes.

The activities team at Mortain Place, set the bar incredibly high, ensuring their residents lives are enriched with a formable mix of engaging options. Recently the teams exploits were featured on the ITV Meridien News programme following a trip to Knockhatch Adventure Park, where residents were seen racing around in Go-Karts! You simply cannot put an age limit on having fun!

Mortain Place’s activities team is second to none. Alex and Bex are devoted wellbeing activities leaders who have made a huge contribution to the success of the home, they are adored by staff and residents alike. They both take a lot of pride in knowing their residents well, ensuring they are all living life to the full and that they get to continue the hobbies and interests they love as well as trying out some new things along the way.

General Manager, Katie Brewster commented: “I am so proud of everyone at Mortain Place – we have a fantastic team here, we are a family along with our wonderful residents. At Mortain Place, we get to know our residents incredibly well and work with their families to offer person-centred care.

Mortain Place is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Mortain Place provides residential care, dementia care and respite options including post operative stays. They are holding an Open Day on Saturday 30th August to allow enquirers the opportunity to see how care, delivered well, makes such a difference to older loved one’s lives.