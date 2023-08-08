An Eastbourne care home has been given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Grange House in Grange Road was also given a ‘requires improvement’ rating for ‘Is the service well-led?’, and a ‘good’ rating for 'Is the service safe?' following an inspection in July.

The inspector’s report states: "We carried out a comprehensive inspection of this service on 22 and 27 September 2022. Breaches of legal requirements were found. The provider completed an action plan after the last inspection to show what they would do and by when.”

Grange House had to improve its care and treatment, staffing, and governance, the inspector said.

Grange House in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

The CQC said it undertook the most recent inspection to check Grange House had followed its action plan and met legal requirements.

The inspector added that the provider's governance systems had been enhanced and the registered manager was proactive, enthusiastic and committed to improving.

The report said that although improvements had been made, there were still areas that needed to be developed to protect people's safety and well-being.

A new care plan system has been in place since June and this has had a positive impact on care delivery and safe outcomes for people, the report says.

The inspector added: “The management of medicines had improved and medicines were given safely to people by appropriately trained staff who had been assessed as competent. Safe recruitment practices had been followed before staff started working at the service. There were enough staff to meet people's needs.

"The home was clean and comfortable, there were refurbishment plans in progress. Accidents and incidents were recorded and lessons learnt to prevent re-occurrences."

Registered manager Benny Jose said: “I have booked and managed to attend many training programmes recently and recruited the whole staffing level recently. I believe adequate staffing is essential for delivering quality care and my service users always deserve that care and support from the organisation.