Eastbourne Council to 'resist any bid that doesn’t agree to retain Meads sports centre' following public meeting

Eastbourne Borough Council said it is to resist ‘any bid resist that doesn’t agree to retain Meads sports centre facilities' following a public meeting organised by Save Our Meads Sports Centre.

Over 300 people packed into St John’s Parish Hall on June 26 for a public meeting organised by Save Our Meads Sports Centre (SOMS) to help keep Denton Road Sports Centre facilities open as Brighton University is set to leave Eastbourne next summer.

Ian Fitzpatrick, Deputy Chief Executive of Eastbourne Borough Council, told the meeting, “The Council strongly supports the retention of the sports centre facilities and believes there is a good business case for doing so. The Council have clearly stated they will resist at planning committee stage any bid that doesn’t agree to retain the sports centre facilities at the Meads site”.

Cllr Colin Swansborough (Hampden Park) said the large turnout showed the level of support. Furthermore, he would be happy to help construct a business plan, adding:

Picture courtesy of Martin Webber on behalf of SOMS Committee

“Perhaps Brighton University can be prevailed upon to gift the sports centre facilities to the Council”.

Cllr Andy Collins (Meads) and Cllr Robin Maxted (Upperton) attended, and apologies were received from Meads Cllrs Jane Lamb and Robert Smart, Lib Dem Eastbourne Parliamentary Candidate, Josh Babarinde, and Caroline Ansell MP.

Nicholas Taylor, Office Manager for Caroline Ansell, was there to deliver an update on her behalf.

He said: “Caroline Ansell has been working with CACL and other groups, and Cllr Robert Smart has met with higher education representatives.

“However, it can be difficult to replicate existing sports facilities, which are used by social groups that have developed over time. When a facility falls into disrepair it can be hard to get it up and running again.”

A number of organisations were also represented at the meeting, including Eastbourne Swimming Club, CACL Sports and Meads Community Association.

Eastbourne swimming club official Chris Hobbs said: “Eastbourne Swimming Club is 100 years old and uses the facilities to teach children to swim. Last week it was awarded the title of Sussex Team of the Year. It might have to close if the pool is no longer available.”

