Eastbourne firm shortlisted for Health & Wellbeing Awards in two categories

FreshWipes, a leading provider of antibacterial and biodegradable body wipes, is thrilled to announce its nomination for the highly esteemed Health & Wellbeing Awards.

FreshWipies shortlisted for prestigious award

The company has been shortlisted in two prestigious categories: Best Body Care for their FreshWipes antibacterial and biodegradable body wipes, and Best Haircare for their innovative rinse-free shampoo caps.

Founded by Liz Barnes, FreshWipes was established with the aim of helping individuals maintain their hygiene needs, even in circumstances where traditional showering or bathing is not feasible.

The company recognizes the diverse range of situations such as festivals, camping, disabilities, elderly care, long-haul truck drivers, and sports enthusiasts, which often necessitate practical alternatives for personal cleanliness. FreshWipes offers a range of superior, convenient, and eco-friendly products to address these unique needs.

The Health& Wellbeing Awards are renowned for setting the industry standard for excellence in the health and wellness sector. Being shortlisted for these awards signifies FreshWipes' dedication to providing exceptional body care and haircare solutions. Past award recipients include prominent brands like Bio&Me and Holland & Barrett, known for their significant contributions to the industry and their commitment to customer satisfaction.

FreshWipes takes great pride in their rinse-free shampoo caps, which have been shortlisted for the Best Haircare category. These innovative caps offer a convenient and effective way to cleanse and nourish the hair without the need for traditional washing. They provide an ideal solution for maintaining hair hygiene in situations where access to water is limited or impractical. They are a great hair-washing solution for post surgery, illness or disabilities that prevent showering. Alternatively, they're ideal for elderly people concerned about falling in the shower/bath who want to refresh their hair.

"We are honoured to be shortlisted in two categories at the Health & Wellbeing Awards," says Liz Barnes, Founder of FreshWipes. "At FreshWipes, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional products that promote personal hygiene and well-being. This recognition further validates our commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our valued customers."

FreshWipes products, including their antibacterial and biodegradable body wipes and rinse-free shampoo caps, are conveniently available for purchase through various channels. Customers can directly order from the official FreshWipes website at www.freshwipes.co.uk, as well as popular online platforms such as Amazon.co.uk, Superdrug.com, and QVCUK.com. These multiple purchasing options ensure that FreshWipes products are easily accessible to a wide range of consumers.