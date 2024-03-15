Eastbourne Fish and Chips shop named as one of the top 50 best in the UK for 2024
Churchill’s Fish and Chips in Kingfisher Drive has been featured in Fry Magazine’s Fry Awards for 2024.
The magazine, which focuses on the fish and chips industry, said mystery diners sampled food from across the country to compile the list.
Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce this year’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants winners.
“Despite the formidable challenges posed by inflationary pressures that have affected every aspect of the industry, these remarkable establishments continue to deliver top quality fish and chips using the finest ingredients. Their dedication extends beyond the plate, as they invest in cutting-edge equipment to facilitate seamless and swift transactions, coupled with rigorous training in customer service. Uncompromising in their standards, they are truly the best in the business and deserve their recognition.”