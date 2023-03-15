A family-run fish shop in Eastbourne is preparing for an exciting expansion.

Southern Head Fishing can be found by Fisherman’s Green on Royal Parade.

The family-owned business has been selling fresh fish to Eastbourne residents and visitors for 35 years and is now expanding to create its own smokery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Webster, who works at the shop, said the building next to the shop was a ‘derelict old shed’ that was used for nothing but storage. Now that shed is being turned into a smokery on the first floor, and the smoked goods will be sold on the ground floor. He said: “It’s an exciting time.”

Eastbourne fish shop has exciting plans - the team at Southern Head Fishing

The business started with Bob Page out fishing and in 1986 his wife Jan started selling from their net store. A business spokesperson said: “The response from the public being able to buy fish this fresh was phenomenal, and very soon more staff was needed to cope with the huge demand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the business has grown with as many as 30 local boats supplying produce. The spokesperson said: “With the help of our fantastic staff we are very proud to have brought the business to where it is now, and it is very much part of the Eastbourne community – supplying the freshest fish and shellfish on the South Coast and delivering country-wide a first class service over the last 35 years.”

There’s always at least 30 varieties of fish on sale each day. The spokesperson said: “Most of the fish on display will have been caught by the local boats, the previous day.”

The smokery will be open in the next couple of months according to Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad