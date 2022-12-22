The price of fuel in Eastbourne is more expensive than other places in the country despite wholesale prices dropping.

In Eastbourne motorists are paying at least 10p more per litre for petrol and 3p – 10p more for diesel than the cheapest service station in Leicester, MP Caroline Ansell said.

This has caused Mrs Ansell to call for a ‘pump pricing watchdog’ as forecourt fuel prices remain much higher than wholesale costs. Mrs Ansell has joined with colleagues to call on the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in a letter to act over concerns that profiteering is taking place at forecourts.

In the letter, figures from FairFuelUk found that between October 10 – December 8 petrol prices fell just 3 per cent but wholesale petrol dropped 22 per cent. Drivers of diesel cars are potentially even worse off with retail prices hardly changing in the same period yet its wholesale cost plunging by 25 per cent. FairFuelUK said the price differential between petrol and diesel jumped a massive 400 per cent - from 5p/litre to 24p/litre.

Eastbourne fuel prices are more expensive than other locations in England, MP reveals (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

