Eastbourne health hub's nutrition club unveils a fresh approach to health and wellness

Eastbourne Health Hub has been helping people achieve their health and wellness goals for over 10 years and now proudly announces the opening of its Daily Breakfast Nutrition Club on May 12th, 2025, a revolutionary wellness initiative aimed at helping individuals build healthy habits, slim down, find more energy, and feel more confident, all while joining a supportive local community.

Designed to accommodate even the busiest schedules, the club runs Monday to Saturday from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM, making it accessible for everyone, including commuters traveling to London. Members will enjoy a delicious, nutritious breakfast and a cup of tea each morning, along with personalised coaching to guide them on their wellness journey.

“At the Eastbourne Health Hub, we’re passionate about creating opportunities for everyone to prioritize their health and connect with others,” says James Shrubb, Owner. “The Daily Breakfast Nutrition Club is more than just a breakfast—it’s a lifestyle change.”

Club Highlights Include:

Meet the coaches, Sarah Walker-Bennett and James Shrubb from Eastbourne Nutrition Club.

• Free Wellness Check: Start your journey with a personalized wellness check before joining.

• Step-by-Step Guidance: Coaches James and Sarah will walk new members through the 11 steps they’ll follow each visit.

• Flexible Membership Plans: Choose from 10 or 30-visit packages to suit your needs.

• Track Your Progress: Members will receive a dedicated membership folder to monitor their achievements and stay motivated.

• Community Connection: Meet like-minded individuals who are equally committed to improving their health.

The club is committed to offering a space where people can embrace healthier habits, achieve their goals, and foster genuine connections. Whether you’re looking to boost your

energy, shed some pounds, or simply be part of a supportive community, the Eastbourne Health Hub’s Daily Breakfast Nutrition Club is your perfect starting point.

To become a member, simply get in touch to schedule your free wellness check and embark on this exciting journey towards a healthier, happier you.

Why not come along to our open morning from 9am to 11am on Saturday 10th May at Eastbourne Nutrition Inside 4Golf Simulators 3-4 Commercial Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex,

BN21 3XE.

For more information or to sign up, contact James Shrubb 07951980484 or Sarah Walker-Bennett on 07919910335 or visit healthhubeastbourne.co.uk