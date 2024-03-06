Eastbourne hospitality businesses urge Chancellor to provide more support
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastbourne Lib Dem Parliamentary Spokesman, Josh Babarinde, led a delegation of local hospitality businesses to Parliament to call for more Government support for pubs, bars, hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and clubs in the town.
The meeting came ahead of the new budget on Wednesday, March 6, the last budget that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will give before the General Election.
According to the Eastbourne UnLtd Chamber of Commerce, 28 per cent of Eastbourne’s jobs are in the town’s tourism and hospitality sector, which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic and the rising cost of energy.
Mr Babarinde has expressed concern that, without Government support to recover from these challenges, a number of hospitality businesses in Eastbourne will be at risk of closure.
Mr Babarinde’s delegation included Alex Gatta form Gianni’s; Shoes Simes, Chair of Your Eastbourne BID and owner of Dew Drop Inn, The Eagle Eastbourne The Rainbow; Christina Ewbank from Eastbourne Unltd Chamber of Commerce; Margaret Bannister, Tourism Lead for Eastbourne Borough Council; Kathy Codling from Eastbourne Hospitality Association and John from Beerarama.
The delegation met with Liberal Democrat Treasury and Business Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP, who committed to fighting for Eastbourne’s hospitality businesses in Parliament.
The Eastbourne hospitality representatives called for support including a review of VAT for hospitality businesses, a cut to visa red tape and costs so they can more easily recruit staff from abroad, and reform of business rates.
Josh said: “My first job was serving pizzas at Picasso’s restaurant in the Town Centre, so our local hospitality sector means a lot to me personally - but it’s critical to our whole town too.
“A number of our hospitality businesses have told me that this coming summer could be their last unless serious Government support is provided.
"I therefore took them up to Parliament so that their voices could be heard loud and clear.
“I sincerely hope that the Chancellor listens and does not let down Eastbourne’s hospitality businesses in his budget”