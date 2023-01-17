A planning inspectorate has dismissed an appeal from an Eastbourne hotel that developed its front garden without planning permission.

According to Eastbourne Borough Council, the Congress Hotel in Carlisle Road built a catering building, raised decking, and pergolas, without planning permission. EBC served an enforcement notice for these things to be removed in March 2022 following a case hearing. A council spokesperson said these additions were ‘unsympathetic and incongruous within this setting’.

The owner applied for retrospective planning permission which was declined and launched an appeal.

Last week (January 11), Elizabeth Lawrence, an inspector appointed by the Secretary of State, dismissed the appeal. She said: “In terms of form, detailed design and materials they fail to respect or blend in with the character or appearance of the host villas or the street scene as a whole.

Eastbourne hotel garden development plans refused and appeal dismissed (photo from EBC)

“They breach the front building line of the host building and totally dominate the front garden area, obscuring views of the lower parts of the host building. They have resulted in the front of the property appearing cramped, cluttered and visually degraded. In addition, the structures, which are prominent within the street scene, interrupt and obscure views of the uniform front gardens and lower front elevations of this row of villas from within the street scene.

“For these reasons the proposed development is totally out of keeping with the host property and its setting and has a degrading and harmful impact on the character and appearance of the area. It fails to preserve the character or appearance of the College Conservation Area (CCA) and has also resulted in clear harm to the significance of the CCA.”

While she acknowledged the catering facilities provided extra business for the hotel, the inspector said the damage to the conservation area ‘clearly outweighed’ this.

The council enforcement notice is now active again and the hotel owner has two months to remove the front garden features.

