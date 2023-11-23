Eastbourne hotel launches campaign as South-East’s leading ‘Christmas hotel’

An Eastbourne seafront hotel has been announced as the latest recipient of tourism funding as it launches a campaign showcasing it as the south-east’s leading Christmas hotel.

The East Beach Hotel on Royal Parade has been awarded £2,000 from the VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund for a digital Christmas campaign via social media, to promote festive stays in the town.

The Victorian landmark hotel is renowned for its stunning festive lights in the run-up to Christmas as it transforms into a winter wonderland.

The funding is being used for a digital campaign to drive footfall to Eastbourne and overnight stays at the East Beach Hotel, bringing in new visitors to the town, showing the wide range of festive events taking place and increasing off peak visits.

The campaign also includes the chance to win a two-night festive stay for up to four people with tickets to Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink in a competition run by VisitEastbourne and promoted via VisitEastbourne’s social media advertising and e-newsletters.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said: “The East Beach Hotel always looks wonderful in the run-up to Christmas with its colourful lights and animations and people come from far and wide to admire it.

“I am delighted that it can showcase itself as the south-east’s Christmas Hotel and spread its reputation further thanks to the award of funding from the VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund.”