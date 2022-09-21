Eastbourne hotel management changes following ‘multi-stage competitive tender’

York House Hotel, formerly Best Western, has been taken over by Vine Hotels. A spokesperson for Vine Hotels said it was ‘a multi-stage, competitive tender process’ and management will change with ‘immediate effect’. The property has been owned by the Sangiuseppe family for more than 16 years and will continue under their ownership. Vine Hotels will provide an overarching management team and strategy.

Daniel Sangiuseppe said: “The tender process we went through was extremely robust and we were hugely impressed with Vine Hotels’ demonstrable expertise in every area, as well as the fact that they would like to keep our existing team in place as they take the hotel forward, something that was particularly important to us. We are confident that Vine Hotels has the right management team in place to drive sales and attract the right guests to continue down the road of making our property a huge success.”

Vine Hotels CEO Garin Davies said: “We are delighted to take over the management of York House Hotel. We look forward to supporting the hotel management team in developing a robust sales and marketing strategy, and using our extensive expertise to capitalise on opportunities and move the hotel forwards. We particularly welcome the existing hotel team members to the company and look forward to bringing them fresh chances for learning and development. Having recently launched several training initiatives, aimed at bringing promising individuals into management roles, there could not be a better time to join our organisation.”

