Eastbourne hotel ‘thrilled and honoured’ after receiving Good Food Award
The Langham Hotel on Royal Parade was awarded the Blue Ribbon by the Good Food Award, which recognises the best food according to diners.
The restaurant at the hotel offers a mix of locally sourced fish and an array of pub-style burgers and steaks.
Simon Brown. General Manager at the hotel said: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive a Good Food Award, an achievement made even more special because it was voted for by our valued customers.
A great restaurant is the heart of any hotel, and our team has worked tirelessly to craft an exceptional dining experience for our guests and visitors.”
The restaurant was not the only establishment in Sussex to achieve the award, Terra at Tottington Manor in Henfield, E-Street Bar and Grill in Petworth and La Bella Vista in St Leonards all received the Blue Ribbon.
