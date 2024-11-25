Eastbourne hotel ‘thrilled and honoured’ after receiving Good Food Award

An Eastbourne hotel is celebrating after being honoured in the annual Good Food Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Langham Hotel on Royal Parade was awarded the Blue Ribbon by the Good Food Award, which recognises the best food according to diners.

The restaurant at the hotel offers a mix of locally sourced fish and an array of pub-style burgers and steaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Brown. General Manager at the hotel said: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive a Good Food Award, an achievement made even more special because it was voted for by our valued customers.

The Langham Hotel on Royal Parade was awarded the Blue Ribbon by the Good Food Award, which recognises the best food according to diners. Picture: Langham Hotel

A great restaurant is the heart of any hotel, and our team has worked tirelessly to craft an exceptional dining experience for our guests and visitors.”

The restaurant was not the only establishment in Sussex to achieve the award, Terra at Tottington Manor in Henfield, E-Street Bar and Grill in Petworth and La Bella Vista in St Leonards all received the Blue Ribbon.