Eastbourne hotel wins award for 'outstanding' accomodation
The Lansdowne Hotel, in King Edward’s Parade, has won the ‘outstanding tourism/accomodation’ award – the only category for the travel industry – at the Eastbourne Business Awards.
The hotel has recently been enhanced with refurbished bedrooms, public areas and the launch of contemporary restaurant 1912 Seafood and Steak.
As part of the enhancement, a focus on customer service and guest satisfaction has been a priority, according to the owners.
General manager, Michael Stevenson, said: “As a family-owned and run business we have been able to evolve our offering by investing in our
product and also our people.
"My team are passionate about delivering friendly and personal service and it is an absolute pleasure to see our guest feedback and ratings increase as a result.
"Eastbourne is growing in popularity and is seeing a greater number of hotels and choice for visitors. We are delighted to receive this award and be recognised for our efforts in what is a very important business sector of the town and wider area.”
Pets are welcome at the hotel, which has a dedicated lounge for guests and their dogs.
The hotel has seven function rooms for meetings, conferences and events, including weddings.
Five hundred guests attended the Eastbourne Business Awards, a black-tie event, which was held at the Winter Garden on November 3.
More than £8,000 was raised for nominated local charities You Raise Me Up and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.