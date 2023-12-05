A takeaway restaurant in Eastbourne has been given a zero food hygiene rating.

Priti Indian Contemporary Takeaway in Green Street, Old Town, was hit with the rating following a visit from a food safety officer on October 24 this year.

A rating of zero means ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary to ensure the business can continue to operate.

The report states that ‘major improvement’ to ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities’ is needed, which includes ‘having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene’.

The officer also said ‘major improvement’ to management of food safety is necessary.

Improvement to ‘hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage’ is also necessary according to the officer.

Priti Indian Contemporary Takeaway has been approached for comment.

1 . Eastbourne Indian takeaway restaurant given zero food hygiene rating A takeaway restaurant in Eastbourne has been given a zero food hygiene rating. Photo: FSA Photo: FSA

2 . Eastbourne Indian takeaway restaurant given zero food hygiene rating Priti Indian Contemporary Takeaway in Green Street. Photo: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View