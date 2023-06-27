Eastbourne pub becomes first in Sussex to receive accreditation for national scheme

A pub in Eastbourne has become the first in Sussex to receive accreditation for a national scheme.

The Hart pub on Cavendish Place has been awarded national accreditation in the Best Bar None scheme.

Andrew Morris, the owner of the Hart said: “I am very proud to announce that The Hart of Eastbourne has today achieved accreditation to the national Best Bar None scheme.

“Not only are we the first licensed premises in Eastbourne to achieve this accolade, we are the first premises in the whole of Sussex.”

A pub in Eastbourne has become the first in Sussex to receive accreditation for a national scheme. Picture: The Hart

Best Bar None is a national accreditation scheme that works with the Home Office, the alcohol industry, the police and local authorities with the aim of encouraging a safer, more responsible alcohol-related leisure environment by helping to reduce crime, disorder and under age sales.

By awarding accreditation to venues, Best Bar None is recognising and promoting the highest possible operating standards and providing customers with the reassurance of well-managed venues in which to socialise safely.

Best Bar None Eastbourne was launched at a free event at Foundry in The Beacon, Eastbourne, on Wednesday, June 14.

Among the businesses that attended and have signed up to the scheme include The Belgian Café, The Stage Door, Dew Drop Inn, The Eagle, Rainbow Inn, Printer's Playhouse, Crown and Anchor, The Hart, Ninkaci, Foundry, The Crown and Alexandra Arms.