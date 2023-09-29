Eastbourne pub listed in Campaign for Real Ale’s latest Good Beer Guide
The London and County in Terminus Road is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.
The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, has become known as the definitive guide for Britain’s beer drinkers.
Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.
They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.
A CAMRA spokesman said: "The London and County deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2024.
“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”
The pub’s manager, Val Cheang, said: “I am delighted that The London and County has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.
“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.
“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”