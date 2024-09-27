Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in Eastbourne has been named and praised in the national Good Beer Guide.

The London and County in Terminus Road is listed in Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025.

The pub has been praised for the quality of its real ale by members of the town’s CAMRA branch.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer. They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The London and County deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2025.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Val Cheang, said: “I am delighted that The London and County has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

The Good Beer Guide contains details of more than 4,500 recommended pubs and a directory of UK breweries and tap-rooms with a list of their regular beers.