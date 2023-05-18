Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne restaurant celebrates one year anniversary in the town

A restaurant in Eastbourne is celebrating its one year anniversary in the town with a special offer for its diners.

By Sam Pole
Published 18th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:31 BST

Bolognesely, a restaurant on Susans Road serving Mediterranean and British Fusion food, is celebrating the milestone by offering its guests money off as well as a chance for a special reward.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “This is our one year anniversary month.

“To celebrate this special occasion, we are giving ten per cent off on orders which include a meal or a dessert for the rest of the month on-site.

“Additionally, post a picture of your meal with the #Bolognesely hashtag and you could win a delicious meal for two people.”

The restaurant currently offersr delivery service through Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Customers can book a table or they can order for collection, and enjoy a glass of peach iced tea when collecting the order, or to on the following link https://pay.yoello.com/v/bolognesely

