Bolognesely, a restaurant on Susans Road serving Mediterranean and British Fusion food, is celebrating the milestone by offering its guests money off as well as a chance for a special reward.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “This is our one year anniversary month.
“To celebrate this special occasion, we are giving ten per cent off on orders which include a meal or a dessert for the rest of the month on-site.
“Additionally, post a picture of your meal with the #Bolognesely hashtag and you could win a delicious meal for two people.”
The restaurant currently offersr delivery service through Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Customers can book a table or they can order for collection, and enjoy a glass of peach iced tea when collecting the order, or to on the following link https://pay.yoello.com/v/bolognesely