MALAYALAM on Terminus recently received the five star rating following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.

5 - Hygiene standards are very good

MALAYALAM on Terminus recently received the five star rating following an inspection by the Food Standards Agency. Picture: Google Maps

4 – Hygiene standards are good

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – Some improvement is necessary

1 – Major improvement is necessary

0 – Urgent improvement is required

In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We had our inspection and here we are celebrating the five stars! Our talented head Chef and the team work tirelessly to ensure we serve up cracking curries in the most hygienic way and we are again thrilled with this recognition.