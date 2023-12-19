Retailers have reported brisk business and a seasonal atmosphere has descended on the town centre as the Beacon Shopping centre gears up for Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three Christmas trees and the angel statue in The Beacon have proved popular for “selfies”, as shoppers take a quick break to photograph themselves and their family.

Santa’s Grotto has been a welcome addition to the centre, as parents shared the wonders of Father Christmas and his Elf workers with their excited children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said: “There’s a great Christmas spirit in the centre this week, the shops are packed with people searching for that final gift to put under the Christmas Tree and for that little extra treat to pop in the Christmas stockings.

Retailers have reported brisk business and a seasonal atmosphere has descended on the town centre as the Beacon Shopping centre gears up for Christmas.

“Our 20-foot Christmas Trees have proved a real hit with shoppers,” Mark continued.

“I am very grateful to sponsors The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Your Eastbourne BID with ShopLocal, and the team collaboration of Andy Kybett of Wyntercon, Corey Lower from The Downtown Deli and Jason Langney, The Teen Anxiety Coach.”

Dogs are also getting in on the act, with some pets coming to the centre with their tinsel and Christmas outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a definite festive mood amongst some dogs and their owners,” Mark added.

“I’ve seen leads covered in tinsel and some wonderful Christmas coats to keep them warm and cosy as they join their owners to wander round the shops.”

“It is a busy time for me and my team, but we love Christmas and the general atmosphere it creates in the centre.