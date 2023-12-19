Eastbourne retailers gear up for busy festive season
The three Christmas trees and the angel statue in The Beacon have proved popular for “selfies”, as shoppers take a quick break to photograph themselves and their family.
Santa’s Grotto has been a welcome addition to the centre, as parents shared the wonders of Father Christmas and his Elf workers with their excited children.
The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said: “There’s a great Christmas spirit in the centre this week, the shops are packed with people searching for that final gift to put under the Christmas Tree and for that little extra treat to pop in the Christmas stockings.
“Our 20-foot Christmas Trees have proved a real hit with shoppers,” Mark continued.
“I am very grateful to sponsors The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Your Eastbourne BID with ShopLocal, and the team collaboration of Andy Kybett of Wyntercon, Corey Lower from The Downtown Deli and Jason Langney, The Teen Anxiety Coach.”
Dogs are also getting in on the act, with some pets coming to the centre with their tinsel and Christmas outfits.
“There’s a definite festive mood amongst some dogs and their owners,” Mark added.
“I’ve seen leads covered in tinsel and some wonderful Christmas coats to keep them warm and cosy as they join their owners to wander round the shops.”
“It is a busy time for me and my team, but we love Christmas and the general atmosphere it creates in the centre.
“On Behalf of the Beacon we wish you and your families a Merry Christmas”