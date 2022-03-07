Eastbourne schoolboys receive award from Dragons’ Den star

Jack and Harry Knight, 16 and 13, set up Animate Our Logo, in September 2020.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a few months in former dragon Theo Paphitis picked the boys for his small business award.

Eastbourne schoolboys win business award from Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis SUS-220703-095240001

Now more than a year after finding out about the award, the boys got to meet the man himself at a conference in Birmingham on February 25.

Jack and Harry said, “It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, there were probably 1,100 people at the conference and everyone was so kind.

“It was all quite surreal as we were asked to have lots of photos with people and they even made a special mention about us from the stage, we will remember this week forever”