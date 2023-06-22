Eastbourne seafront hotel with 'spectacular views' put up for sale for £2,300,000

A hotel on Eastbourne seafront has been listed for sale on Rightmove for £2,300,000.

The 17,222 square foot property comes with 33 rooms as well as a separate bar area.

On the hotel’s website it says that is ‘ideally located opposite Eastbourne’s famous pier, The Pier Hotel commands ‘spectacular’ views from Eastbourne harbour across to the iconic cliffs of beachy head.

​The Pier Hotel is currently privately owned and has 32 bedrooms and one apartment. The hotel was refurbished in the Summer of 2021.

The Pier Hotel on Eastbourne seafront has been listed for sale on Rightmove for £2,300,000. Pic courtesy of Rightmove.

The hotel currently has a 7.5/10 rating on Booking.com from 1,054 reviews.

On the Rightmove listing it says: “This perfectly positioned hotel offers guests the opportunity to enjoy direct sea views from many of the rooms including the recently modernised restaurant which is located on the raised ground floor. The accommodation also includes two commercial spaces, a café on the ground floor and a separate bar on the lower ground floor, both of which could be operated by the hotel or leased to offer an additional income.“The entire hotel has undergone a major refurbishment over recent years.“The upper floors are serviced by a lift and include a range of bedroom variations to suit the guests, included within this is a two apartment which is currently offered on a popular self-catering basis but may suit a live in Manager or Chef.

“Eastbourne's town centre is within walking distance as it is approximately half a mile away. As well as the Pier the seafront has plenty of other attractions and sights including Redoubt Fortress, Bandstand, Carpet Gardens and Western Lawns - where year-round events are hosted.”

"Accessed via staircase and lift, the guest accommodation is comprised of: Six Superior Single Rooms with sea views, five Standard Single Rooms, nine Superior Double/ Twin rooms with sea views, seven Standard Double/ twin rooms, two Superior Family rooms with sea views, two Standard Family room and a flat with two bedrooms suitable for manager accommodation or guests.”

On the Rightmove listing it says GPS Business sales – which has its head office in Cornfield Road – is marketing the property.