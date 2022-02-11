Eastbourne shop reopens following face lift

Shoe Zone, which can be found in Terminus Road, has been converted into a hybrid store offering a wider selection of footwear and reopened today (Friday, February 11).

Now the store stocks brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, S’Oliver and Gola.

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone, said, “We’re excited to reopen our Eastbourne store with a new look and a wider access to our popular range of stylish and affordable shoes and accessories.

Shoe Zone, Eastbourne. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-221102-153726001

“We have a fantastic selection of offers and new styles perfect for the upcoming spring season and can’t wait to welcome customers new and old into the updated store!”