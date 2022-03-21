Eastbourne sisters open 100 per cent sourdough bakery

Three Eastbourne sisters have opened a bakery in the town centre.

The trio has taken the term ‘family business’ to the next level by opening their first bakery at the weekend (Saturday, March 19).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan, Lauren and Josephine Pollard turned to sourdough bread and sweet buns in lockdown creating ‘To the Rise’ bakery.

To the Rise opening in Eastbourne. Morgan, Josephine and Lauren Pollard SUS-220321-094228001

Lauren said, “We’re artisan and 100 per cent sourdough. We put time and care and love into everything we do.”

From home they produced the baked goods to be delivered to private customers, selling at markets and wholesale level too.

The sisters said, “Two years on, we’re wanting to grow and expand – we’re bursting at the seams now.”

Now three months after getting the keys to the site on Terminus Road, To the Rise has opened.

To the Rise opening in Eastbourne SUS-220321-094216001

On the day of opening Lauren said, “We’ve done everything to turn it around. We got the building in December and since then we’ve done it all ourselves, with help from our family.

“We’ve learnt on the job – from tiling to plastering and making cabinets, everything! We’ve been working really hard but loving the grind and seeing the progression ourselves.

“It’s amazing to have it open. We’re really proud. Support from the community has been amazing too.”

She said Saturday was ‘non-stop’ with customers coming through the doors.

Lauren said, “It’s been a real success.”

To the Rise is open Thursday-Sunday at 7am-3pm.