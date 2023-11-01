Eastbourne town centre coffee shop listed for sale

A coffee shop in Eastbourne town centre has been put up for sale.

DOC Coffee House in Grove Road has been listed for sale with a leasehold of £70,000 and a rent of £21,600.

A spokesperson from the cafe said: “We [have] decided to sell our place after running it for five years to enjoy our semi-retirements with our son.

“We moved to this lovely country almost six years ago and would like to discover more of its beauties.

“DOC Coffee House was our baby and now we are ready to let it go. We would like to thank all our customers who supported us a lot.”

The coffee shop has a 4.8/5 rating on Google, a 4.5/5 rating on Facebook, and a 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.

On the cafe’s listing it says: “It has another five-year lease. The coffee house [is] in a prime location, just opposite of Eastbourne Library, only two minutes away from Eastbourne Train Station and in the most famous Little Chelsea area.”

It continues: “It’s a great business with lots of regular customers. Outside sitting area is so delightful. All the fixtures and fittings are included [in] the price.

1 . Doc Coffee in Grove Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) Doc Coffee in Grove Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

