Eastbourne town centre pharmacy announces closure date
A pharmacy in Eastbourne town centre has announced the date of its closure.
Boots on Grove Road has announced that it will be closing to the general public.
The closing date for the pharmacy will be October 14.
Residents will still be able to pick up their prescriptions from the Beacon shopping centre in the town which will not be closing down.
Stores at Sovereign Harbour Retail Park as well as in Pevensey will still be open to the public as well.
Boots have been approached for comment.