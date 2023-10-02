Eastbourne venues celebrate successes following accreditation in national scheme

Two venues in Eastbourne have become the next of many in the town to be accredited in a national scheme.

The Belgian Café and The View Hotel Eastbourne have been awarded the Best Bar None national accreditation.

Best Bar None is a national accreditation scheme that works with the Home Office, the alcohol industry, the police and local authorities with the aim of encouraging a safer, more responsible alcohol-related leisure environment by helping to reduce crime, disorder and under age sales.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Congratulations to The Belgian Café and The View Hotel Eastbourne for being the latest venues to join the Best Bar None Eastbourne scheme, helping make the town a more safe and vibrant place to go at night.

The Belgian Café was awarded the Best Bar None national accreditation. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

"With ten premises now signed up, Eastbourne's has become the fastest growing Best Bar None scheme in the country!

“The wonderful team at Eastbourne Unltd Chamber of Commerce will be inviting representatives from all of the Best Bar None accredited venues in town to the Eastbourne Business Awards on Friday 3 November to to say a special thank you for being part of the success of the scheme.”

By awarding accreditation to venues, Best Bar None is recognising and promoting the highest possible operating standards and providing customers with the reassurance of well-managed venues in which to socialise safely.