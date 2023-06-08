An Eastbourne wine bar has celebrated six months of trading in the town.

Journeys Wine Bar And Restaurant opened its doors in Eastbourne in December 7 and owners Marina and Amy Stone have celebrated their first six months of trading in Eastbourne.

Marina said: “In the space of six months we feel that we have already achieved a lot and nothing could have been doable without you beautiful community of Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And to be totally honest with you we also had some difficult times, Amy and I arrived in Eastbourne from Kent, where we lived, two weeks before opening Journeys without knowing anyone. We started with a very small budget and we had to work very intensively to survive.

An Eastbourne wine bar has celebrated six months of trading in the town.

“We opened seven days in December until the end of the year, we sometimes worked 16 hours a day, we worked about 20 days in a row without day off to push as much as we could.

"We have had loads of sleepless nights worrying about Journey’s future, I personally cried every single day for a month being anxious and scared of failing, We lost some weight by not being able to eat consistently.

“We feel that we have now found our balance and we are slowly but surely getting busier and more known by you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would love to take the opportunity to thank the other businesses that have supported us since day one we love you and we are so proud to be a part of the Eastbourne businesses community and thank you so much for accepting us and showing us so much love.”

"Thank you to all our fantastic guests for giving us the strength to carry-on and do what we love the most.”

“Thank you.”

Journeys Wine Bar and Restaurant can be found in Station Parade. The couple has spent more than 10 years in the hospitality industry including time in Michelin Star restaurants.

Journeys specialises in premium and organic wines with a selection of small plates and sharing boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad